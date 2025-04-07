Kasur Police come under fire after viral video of detained partygoers

KASUR – Two Police officers have been suspended in Kasur after viral video boys and girls who were apprehended from a party.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur started a detailed probe circulation of viral video that shows police officers recording men and women detained during raid at a farmhouse. The raid was conducted under allegations of indecent dancing, alcohol consumption, drug use, and loud music during a party.

More than four dozen partygoers including 25 women held during the operation, but the local court later dismissed case, ruling that detainees should be released. Two police officers were nabbed after it was revealed that they filmed the detainees while forcing them to face the camera, a move that sparked widespread outrage online.

The controversial video, which quickly spread across social media, led to public outcry over handling of the raid and behavior of the officers involved.

The raid team, which was led by Mustafabad SHO Saqlain Bukhari under DPO Essa Khan’s direction, had seized liquor and sound systems from the premises. A press release issued by the Kasur Police included blurred images of the suspects, further detailing the items confiscated during the raid.

The police clarified that the controversial clip was recorded not in an official capacity but by individuals, and DPO Essa Khan tasked the SP Investigation with conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Although the police did not directly address the legal grounds for the raid, the statement stressed the need to uphold the dignity and self-respect of citizens at all times.

The case further raised concerns about police conduct and the protection of individual rights, prompting calls for further accountability and transparency within the police force.