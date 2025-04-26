Faisal Shafi Makes History: Runs Boston Marathon in Shalwar Kameez, Sets Guinness World Record

In a powerful display of cultural pride and endurance, Faisal Shafi, a seasoned Pakistani marathon runner, has set a Guinness World Record by completing the Boston Marathon in Pakistan’s national dress — the Shalwar Kameez.

This historic achievement not only marks a personal milestone for Shafi, but also places Pakistan proudly on the global stage. His decision to run in the shalwar kameez wasn’t just symbolic — it was deeply rooted in his belief that tradition and performance can walk, or rather run, hand in hand.

Faisal Shafi has long been a familiar name in Pakistan’s athletic circuit, representing the country in major marathons across the world — including Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, and New York. Through it all, his mission has remained consistent: to represent Pakistan with honor, humility, and heart.

“This wasn’t just a race,” said Shafi after completing the marathon. “It was about showing the world that we’re proud of who we are — and that our identity is our strength.”

Shafi’s journey over the years has been supported by McDonald’s Pakistan, who have stood by him in his mission to push boundaries and make Pakistan’s presence known internationally. Their support has played a consistent role in empowering his vision and presence on the world stage.

With this latest record — recognized officially by Guinness World Records — Faisal Shafi has made history not just as a runner, but as a cultural flagbearer. His accomplishment is a reminder that representation matters, and that national pride can be worn, celebrated, and even raced in.