IELTS test fees announced for Lahore and Multan – September 2025

LAHORE – Aspiring international students and professionals in Pakistan are required to pass the IELTS test to prove their English proficiency while applying for visa.

The British Council has released the official test schedule along with updated fees for various IELTS formats.

Lahore IELTS Test Fees – September 2025

The IELTS Academic (computer-based) test in Lahore is scheduled for 1st September 2025 with a fee of Rs67,100.

The IELTS General Training (computer-based) test will also be held on 1st September 2025 in Lahore, and the fee is Rs67,100.

The IELTS for UKVI Academic (computer-based) test is set for 2nd September 2025 in Lahore, with a fee of Rs60,500.

The IELTS for UKVI General Training (computer-based) test will also take place on 2nd September 2025 in Lahore, and the fee is Rs60,500.

The IELTS for UKVI Life Skills A1 test in Lahore is scheduled for 11th September 2025 and costs Rs46,700.

Multan IELTS Test Fees – September 2025

In Multan, the IELTS Academic (computer-based) test will be held on 6th September 2025 with a fee of Rs67,100.

The IELTS General Training (computer-based) test is also scheduled for 6th September 2025 in Multan, and the fee is Rs67,100.

The IELTS for UKVI Academic (computer-based) test in Multan is scheduled for 7th September 2025 and costs Rs60,500.

The IELTS for UKVI General Training (computer-based) test will also be held on 7th September 2025 in Multan, with a fee of Rs60,500.

These tests are crucial for those applying for study, work, or immigration purposes, including applications for the UK, Canada, Australia, and other countries.