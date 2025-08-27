SBP, UN Women join hands to advance financial inclusion

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Service Corporation (SBP BSC) has joined hand with and UN Women Pakistan to foster long-term cooperation aimed at enhancing financial inclusion with a focus on promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of Maraj Mahmood, Managing Director of SBP BSC, and Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan. The partnership reaffirms the shared commitment of both organizations to create an enabling environment for women’s economic participation, particularly through improved access to financial resources and knowledge.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jamshed Kazi underscored the importance of inclusive financial systems in driving gender equality. He highlighted that financial inclusion is key to unlocking the potential of women in Pakistan. Through this partnership with the SBP BSC, UN Women aims to create pathways for women to access financial services, build resilience, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Maraj Mahmood emphasized SBP’s commitment to advancing women’s participation in the financial sector, noting that this collaboration with UN Women reflects the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to expand financial literacy and access to finance for underserved groups, particularly women. Together with UN Women, the SBP BSC aims to address structural barriers and promote innovative solutions for inclusive economic development.

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including the organization of joint seminars and conferences, the delivery of capacity-building and awareness programmes, and collaborative research to identify barriers to women’s financial inclusion. It further aims to promote the wider adoption of digital financial services and expand access to finance in underserved regions and social strata, thereby creating sustainable opportunities for women’s economic empowerment.

This collaboration builds on UN Women’s ongoing efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment in alignment with the Beijing+30 review process and Pakistan’s national commitments to gender equality. While the MoU does not create legally binding obligations, it provides a strong framework for partnership, enabling both organizations to leverage their expertise, networks, and resources to drive meaningful and lasting impact.