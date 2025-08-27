Consultation on proposed amendments to Private Fund Regulations concludes

ISLAMABAD – As part of its inclusive legislative process, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held stakeholder consultation sessions on proposed revisions to the Private Fund Regulations, 2015.

The sessions held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi saw participation from industry representatives, fund managers, multilateral donor agencies, legal advisors, and other stakeholders.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Wednesday, these sessions also served as a platform for discussion and collaboration between the regulator and the industry. The first session was held in Islamabad on July 30, followed by sessions in Lahore and Karachi on August 18 and August 27, 2025, respectively.

The sessions follow the SECP’s publication of a Consultation Paper in July 2025, which was drafted after earlier feedback received from the industry. The paper highlights proposed amendments to the private fund regulations that provide a more structured and globally aligned approach to regulating private equity and venture capital funds.

Proposed changes include clearly defined subtypes of private funds, expanded investor eligibility, and enhanced governance. The SECP encourages all relevant stakeholders to share their views on the proposed amendments by September 5, 2025.