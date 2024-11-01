IBA celebrates alumni excellence at awards ceremony

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi held the IBA Alumni Excellence Awards to honor nine distinguished members of its alumni community for their significant professional achievements and contributions to society. The event, attended by members of the Board of Governors (BoG), senior faculty, deans, and staff, brought together over 650 alumni and guests from 430 leading organizations, creating a vibrant atmosphere to celebrate the accomplishments of IBA graduates. This year’s awards recognized individuals from a diverse range of fields, including entrepreneurship, environmental initiatives, corporate banking, philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, arts and media, governance, and sports. The ceremony was expertly hosted by Ms. Malahat Awan, Director of Alumni Affairs & Resource Mobilization at IBA Karachi, who welcomed guests and highlighted the importance of the alumni community. Mohammad Sohail, an alumni representative on the BoG, also addressed attendees, discussing recent initiatives aimed at enhancing alumni engagement and support. The award recipients, each excelling in their respective domains, included: Ms. Farkhanda Jabeen: National Sports Director, Special Olympics Pakistan (2014), Tabish Hashmi: Digital Media Influencer, Standup Comedian, and Host (2012), Ali Allawala: Co-Founder & CEO, Karachi Down Syndrome Program (2007), Amir Paracha: CEO, Unilever Pakistan Ltd. (1996), Ms. Hafsa Shamsie: Managing Director, Roche (1992), Muhammad Ali: CEO, MAGM Ventures (Pvt.) Ltd. (1990), Mohsin Ali Nathani: Regional CEO, Habib Bank AG Zurich (1987), Sardar Abdul Rahim: Founder, Bar. B. Q Tonight (1978), Shahid Hashmi: Managing Partner, Pure Foods Management, USA (1971). Each recipient was celebrated for their exceptional contributions that have helped place IBA and Pakistan on the global map. Notable attendees at the event included prominent figures such as Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman of AKD Group; Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of Aga Khan University; Ruhail Muhammad, CEO of Lucky Electric Power Company; Shabbir Diwan, CEO of Gatron Industries Ltd; Mohammad Zubair, former Governor of Sindh; Mian Mohammad Abdullah, Founder of Sapphire Group of Companies; and Mushtaq Chhapra, Founder of The Citizens Foundation. Dr. Abdullah Sheikh, Dean of IBA-SBS, delivered the closing remarks, summarizing the spirit of success and leadership embodied by the awardees.