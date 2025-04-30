British Grammar, Al-Quaid, Reward School among 126 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—On Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 126 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 36 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 58 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Gujjarpura, and 32 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include British Grammar School, Al-Quaid School System, Reward School, The Candour School, Dignity Public School, Al Kareem Super Store, Shifa Medical Centre, beauty salon, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in the Punjab capital.