Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ faces ban in Pakistan after India

KARACHI – Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal, which was already facing a release ban in India, is now reportedly barred from screening in Pakistan as well.

Following the Pahalgam incident, Abir Gulaal was informally blocked in India, and soon after, the official channels in Pakistan also shut their doors on the film.

The project had initially been hailed as an international collaboration, raising hopes of a theatrical release in Pakistani cinemas. However, the situation shifted swiftly after India’s move.

Renowned film distributor Satish Anand confirmed in an interview with Indian media that the film will not be released in Pakistan either. He stated that the key issue is the presence of Indian actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. “This is Pakistan’s response to India’s ban. Since the film stars an Indian actress, we have also decided to halt its release,” he explained.

The sudden decision has dealt a financial blow to the Pakistani film distribution network. According to Satish Anand, the timing couldn’t have been worse for the film’s release.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood career has long been affected by political tensions.

After making a name with films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his journey was disrupted following the 2016 Uri attack, when the Indian government imposed a ban on Pakistani artists.

Now, with both India and Pakistan distancing themselves from Abir Gulaal, the film’s global release also remains uncertain. It was originally scheduled for release on May 9 but recent reports suggest it has been postponed indefinitely.