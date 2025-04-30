Cricket all set to return to Asian Games 2026 after inclusion in LA Olympics 2028

TOKYO – Cricket is set to make a return to the Asian Games 2026 following its inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The reports suggested that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) formally added cricket to the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan.

The decision comes after prolonged negotiations between the Asian Olympic Council and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Both men’s and women’s cricket teams will participate in the 20th edition of the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Cricket has previously been part of the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2022. Top cricketing nations from the region including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India are expected to participate.

However, questions are being raised over the venue for the cricket matches. Organizers are considering the use of a modular stadium, similar to the one used during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA.

The announcement comes shortly after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed the return of cricket to the Olympic Games after a gap of 128 years.

The cricket will be played in the T20 format at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, featuring six men’s and six women’s teams. Each team will consist of 15 players, with a total player quota of 90 for each category.

The top six teams in the ICC rankings will qualify for the Olympic events.

The cricket was last played at the Olympics in the 1900 Paris Games.