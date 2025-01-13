Hyundai Sonata N Line ex-factory price, post-launch booking January 2025

LAHORE – All-new Hyundai Sonata N Line has been officially launched in Pakistan, seting a new benchmark for automotive excellence in Pakistan.

Hyundai Nishat held an online event to unveil the vehicle which is a blend of dynamic performance, cutting-edge innovation, and refined elegance like never before.

“Be the first to experience the bold design, exhilarating capabilities, and unmatched sophistication of the SONATA N Line as we set a new benchmark for automotive excellence in Pakistan,” the company said in an official statement on Facebook.

It offers power-packed performance, besides equipping with ADAS safety features that ensures protection of the travelers.

When it comes to exterior, it sports impressive LED headlamps, which have daytime running lights. It features glossy black radiator grille with two-colour front and rear bumpers, making it a bold car.

It is also equipped with a panoramic electric roof, twin dual-tip exhausts, active noise control and rear reflectors.

Hyundai Sonata N Line Ex-Factory Price

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Sonata N Line has been fixed at Rs15,890,000 in Pakistan.

Sonata N Line Booking in Pakistan

Consumers who have pre-booked Sonata N Line before the launch with a partial payment of Rs2.5 million will receive their card within a month.

The company said post-launch booking of the all-new vehicle will be made at full price.