Hospitals across KP stay high alert ahead of Eidul Fitr 2026

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department placed all hospitals on high alert in view of a potential emergency during Eid al-Fitr 2026 following the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi.

An official notification said that all public and private hospitals have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted 24/7 emergency services.

Duty rosters for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff are to be strictly enforced to guarantee staff presence at all times.

The notification further directed that no official should leave their duty station without prior permission. Ambulance and referral services must remain fully functional and ready to respond to any emergency.

It also emphasized the need to ensure the availability of essential medicines, oxygen, blood, and other critical medical supplies in sufficient quantities. Hospitals have been instructed to maintain contingency plans and special arrangements to deal with accidents and emergency situations.

Strict compliance with cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control protocols has also been mandated across all healthcare facilities. Emergency services in tourist and transit areas, including Galiyat, Swat, Malakand, and Abbottabad, are to be further strengthened to cope with increased public movement during the holiday period.

A central emergency control room has been established at the Directorate General Health Services to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. Through the Incident Management Unit (IMU), continuous oversight of healthcare facilities, staff attendance, and service delivery will be maintained, supported by digital monitoring and real-time reporting systems to enable prompt corrective actions.

Officials will also conduct field visits and, where possible, hold virtual meetings to monitor performance. Helplines have been activated and will be widely publicized for public convenience.

The notification added that all institutions are required to submit daily reports to the Health Department control room, and strict action will be taken against those failing to comply with the instructions.