Lahore man commits suicide after killing son, injuring wife and daughter

LAHORE – A man committed suicide after killing son, injuring wife and daughter over a domestic dispute in Defence-A area on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Sarfaraz, allegedly shot his wife Shahnaz and daughter Fatima, leaving them injured, and killed his son Abdullah at the scene. He then reportedly committed suicide.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot shortly after the incident.

Senior officers, including SP Cantt and ASP Defence, along with a heavy police contingent, secured the area and initiated proceedings.

The injured woman and girl were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, where they are said to be under care.

The body of the deceased was taken into custody and moved to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police officials stated that investigations are underway from all possible angles to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident.

SP Cantt Akhtar Nawaz said that further legal action is being carried out in accordance with the law.