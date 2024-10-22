Honda Civic Oriel price update for Faisalabad, Rawalpindi regions – Oct 2024

RAWALPINDI – With a blend of sleek design, luxury interior and strong performance, Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 Turbo has significance presence in auto market of Pakistan.

The Civic Oriel by default includes several premium features and upgrades compared to the base model.

Equipping with a 1.5L turbocharged engine, the luxury hatchback brings an exciting balance of power and fuel efficiency. It also features leather upholstery, a high-quality interior finish, and a spacious cabin.

Inside the cabin, it features touchscreen system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration.

It is also equipped with safety features such as airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Stylish design elements like LED headlights, alloy wheels, and a sleek look make its exterior imposing when you drive it on the road.

Honda Civic Oriel Ex-Factory Price

As of October 2024, the ex-factory price of Honda Civic Oriel stands at Rs8,659,000 in Pakistan. The price does not include freight charges and withholding tax.

Honda Civic Oriel Cost in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi

If you are buying your Honda Civic Oriel in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi regions, you will have to pay additional Rs35,000 in wake of freight charges.

After adding the destination charges to ex-factory price, the cost of Honda Civic Oriel in these both region will be Rs8,694,000.

Tax on Honda Civic Oriel for Filers, Non-Filers

From October 2024, the withholding tax on Civic Oriel for filers stands at Rs173,880 while it will be Rs521,640 for non-filers.