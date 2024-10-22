Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s foreign tour schedule surfaces

LAHORE – The schedule for the visit of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to England has been revealed.

Reports said Nawaz Sharif will depart for a trip to the UAE, UK, USA, and Europe on Friday. He will stay one night in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif will arrive in London on Saturday and after two-day stay he will head to the USA on Tuesday. He will return to London after a four-day stay in the USA.

Maryam Nawaz will arrive in London in the first week of November. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will travel to Europe together.

The trip schedule comes after the ruling alliance managed to pass the 26th constitutional amendment from Senate and National Assembly after long consultation with leaders of different political parties.

The constitution amendment envisages introduction of reforms to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and establishment of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court, with equal representation from all provinces.