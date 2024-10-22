AGL38.5▲ 0.43 (0.01%)AIRLINK138.2▲ 1.35 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL7.95▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML46.29▲ 0.39 (0.01%)DGKC81.29▲ 0.93 (0.01%)FCCL29.76▲ 0.85 (0.03%)FFBL56.24▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FFL9.48▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC105.65▲ 1.94 (0.02%)HUMNL14.35▲ 0.34 (0.02%)KEL4.32▲ 0.59 (0.16%)KOSM8.4▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF38.11▲ 0.63 (0.02%)NBP69.48▲ 1.19 (0.02%)OGDC168.35▲ 1.48 (0.01%)PAEL25.26▲ 0.13 (0.01%)PIBTL6.9▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL131.25▲ 1.75 (0.01%)PRL23.78▲ 0.16 (0.01%)PTC15.95▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL60.7▼ -0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.4▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TPLP7.85▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET15.42▲ 0.51 (0.03%)TRG45.03▲ 0.16 (0.00%)UNITY25.6▲ 0.18 (0.01%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Pakistan likely to make changes in T20 squad against Australia

Pakistan Likely To Make Changes In T20 Squad Against Australia
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make significant changes to the white-ball team, similar to those made in the Test squad, for the T20 series against Australia.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed as captain for the white-ball series against Australia.

 Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed could potentially be dropped from the team.

Fakhar Zaman may be left out of the squad due to fitness issues, while Shadab Khan’s poor form could also see him dropped, and there is uncertainty over Iftikhar Ahmed’s inclusion.

Meanwhile, the PCB has rested senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah for the Test series against England. The board clarified that the players have not been dropped but are being rested so they can make a strong comeback in the series against Australia.

In the Australia tour, spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Mehran Mumtaz may be included in place of Shadab Khan while Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Yasir Khan could also make it into the playing XI.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

ICC recommends changes in tenure of chairman, directors

  • Sports

Pakistan Shaheens thrash Oman in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup match

  • Sports

PCB Chairman Naqvi departs for Dubai to attend ICC meeting

  • Featured, Sports

New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift Women’s T20 World Cup

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer