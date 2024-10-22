Pakistan likely to make changes in T20 squad against Australia

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make significant changes to the white-ball team, similar to those made in the Test squad, for the T20 series against Australia.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed as captain for the white-ball series against Australia.

Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed could potentially be dropped from the team.

Fakhar Zaman may be left out of the squad due to fitness issues, while Shadab Khan’s poor form could also see him dropped, and there is uncertainty over Iftikhar Ahmed’s inclusion.

Meanwhile, the PCB has rested senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah for the Test series against England. The board clarified that the players have not been dropped but are being rested so they can make a strong comeback in the series against Australia.

In the Australia tour, spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Mehran Mumtaz may be included in place of Shadab Khan while Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Yasir Khan could also make it into the playing XI.