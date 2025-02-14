Bise Rawalpindi 10th Class Roll Number Slips 2025 For Private Students Update

RAWALPINDI – As the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has issued date sheet for class 10th (matric class) first annual examination 2025, students are waiting for their roll number slips.

The annual examination will commence on March 4, 2025 when papers of Arabic will be taken in first shift while History of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 5 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

The board said students will have to follow the date sheet printed on their roll number slips, adding that group and examination centre details will also be available on it.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

BISE Rawalpindi Class 10 Roll Number Slip 2025

The Rawalpindi Board has not officially announced a date for issuance of the roll number slips to private students and candidates from government schools.

It is expected to start issuing the slips to students from March 21 or 24. The students of government schools will get their slips from their respective institutions.

How Can Private Students Get Roll Number Slips?

The private students will be able to download the class 10 roll number slip 2025 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Rawalpindi.