Over 16,000 School Teacher Jobs 2025 – Here’s all you need to know

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hire over 16,000 teachers for public schools across the province.

The provincial education department said the new recruitments are being made to promote quality education, adding that the move will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Jobs Opening Date

The education department said an advertisement for recruitment of teachers will soon be shared on the official website, adding that the candidates will be able to apply for the jobs after it.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister for Education Punjab have launched the School Teacher Internship (STI) Program 2025.

The initiative provides an opportunity for young educated individuals aspiring to pursue a teaching career. Under the Program, School Teacher Interns will be placed in primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools across Punjab.

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not be assigned any administrative job or duty at evening schools.

The Punjab government will offer stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.