Honda City, and Civic New Installment Plans in Pakistan from August 2025 after revised rates

LAHORE – As the Pakistani four-wheeler market continues to face rising costs, consumers are feeling pinch with every new car launch. All car prices are at a record high, with Honda City and Civic are also moving up with cheapest model price standing at Rs4.7 million after Budget.
Honda City was once known for offering relatively affordable sedans, but is now following in footsteps of other car manufacturers, steadily pushing its prices upward. City, previously regarded as an economical and practical option, crossed into premium territory while Honda Civic, another popular model, is already well beyond the Rs7 million mark in its higher variants.
Honda City Installment Plans 2025
Honda City 1.2 CVT
|Detail
|Amount
|New Vehicle Price
|Rs. 4,737,000
|Residual Value (30%)
|Rs. 1,421,100
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,421,100
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,424,200
|Monthly Rent (1.707%)
|Rs. 80,819
|Tenure
|60 months
Honda City 1.2 MT
|Detail
|Amount
|New Vehicle Price
|Rs. 4,696,000
|Residual Value (30%)
|Rs. 1,408,800
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,408,800
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,411,900
|Monthly Rent (1.707%)
|Rs. 80,130
|Tenure
|60 months
Honda Civic Installment Plans 2025
|Detail
|Amount
|New Vehicle Price
|Rs. 8,834,000
|Residual Value (30%)
|Rs. 2,650,200
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 2,650,200
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 2,653,300
|Monthly Rent (1.650%)
|Rs. 145,761
|Tenure
|60 months
Although the car offers a premium experience, its price is raising concerns among potential buyers who are already grappling with inflation and currency devaluation. The rising cost of cars, driven by increasing import duties, taxes, and fluctuating exchange rates, has put even locally assembled vehicles out of reach for many Pakistanis.
NOTE: To make ownership slightly more manageable, Meezan Bank introduced installment plan for the Aspire variant.
Honda Car New Prices in Pakistan
|Model
|New Price
|Honda City 1.2 MT
|4,696,000
|Honda City 1.2 CVT
|4,737,000
|Honda City Aspire CVT
|5,969,000
|Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S
|6,429,000
|Honda Civic Oriel
|8,834,000
|Honda Civic Turbo RS
|10,100,000
