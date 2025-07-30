Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Honda City, and Civic New Installment Plans in Pakistan from August 2025 after revised rates

Honda City And Civic New Installment Plans In Pakistan From August 2025 After Revised Rates

LAHORE – As the Pakistani four-wheeler market continues to face rising costs, consumers are feeling pinch with every new car launch. All car prices are at a record high, with Honda City and Civic are also moving up with cheapest model price standing at Rs4.7 million after Budget.

Honda City was once known for offering relatively affordable sedans, but is now following in footsteps of other car manufacturers, steadily pushing its prices upward. City, previously regarded as an economical and practical option, crossed into premium territory while Honda Civic, another popular model, is already well beyond the Rs7 million mark in its higher variants.

Honda City Installment Plans 2025

Honda City 1.2 CVT

Detail Amount
New Vehicle Price Rs. 4,737,000
Residual Value (30%) Rs. 1,421,100
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,421,100
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,424,200
Monthly Rent (1.707%) Rs. 80,819
Tenure 60 months

Honda City 1.2 MT

Detail Amount
New Vehicle Price Rs. 4,696,000
Residual Value (30%) Rs. 1,408,800
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,408,800
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,411,900
Monthly Rent (1.707%) Rs. 80,130
Tenure 60 months

Honda Civic Installment Plans 2025

Detail Amount
New Vehicle Price Rs. 8,834,000
Residual Value (30%) Rs. 2,650,200
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,650,200
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 2,653,300
Monthly Rent (1.650%) Rs. 145,761
Tenure 60 months

 

Although the car offers a premium experience, its price is raising concerns among potential buyers who are already grappling with inflation and currency devaluation. The rising cost of cars, driven by increasing import duties, taxes, and fluctuating exchange rates, has put even locally assembled vehicles out of reach for many Pakistanis.

NOTE: To make ownership slightly more manageable, Meezan Bank introduced installment plan for the Aspire variant.

Honda Car New Prices in Pakistan

Model New Price 
Honda City 1.2 MT 4,696,000
Honda City 1.2 CVT 4,737,000
Honda City Aspire CVT 5,969,000
Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S 6,429,000
Honda Civic Oriel 8,834,000
Honda Civic Turbo RS 10,100,000

Latest Update: Honda CD-70, CG-125, and Pridor 3-year Easy Installment Plans

 

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer