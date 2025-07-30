Honda City, and Civic New Installment Plans in Pakistan from August 2025 after revised rates

LAHORE – As the Pakistani four-wheeler market continues to face rising costs, consumers are feeling pinch with every new car launch. All car prices are at a record high, with Honda City and Civic are also moving up with cheapest model price standing at Rs4.7 million after Budget.

Honda City was once known for offering relatively affordable sedans, but is now following in footsteps of other car manufacturers, steadily pushing its prices upward. City, previously regarded as an economical and practical option, crossed into premium territory while Honda Civic, another popular model, is already well beyond the Rs7 million mark in its higher variants.

Honda City Installment Plans 2025

Honda City 1.2 CVT

Detail Amount New Vehicle Price Rs. 4,737,000 Residual Value (30%) Rs. 1,421,100 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,421,100 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,424,200 Monthly Rent (1.707%) Rs. 80,819 Tenure 60 months

Honda City 1.2 MT

Detail Amount New Vehicle Price Rs. 4,696,000 Residual Value (30%) Rs. 1,408,800 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,408,800 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,411,900 Monthly Rent (1.707%) Rs. 80,130 Tenure 60 months

Honda Civic Installment Plans 2025

Detail Amount New Vehicle Price Rs. 8,834,000 Residual Value (30%) Rs. 2,650,200 Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 2,650,200 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 2,653,300 Monthly Rent (1.650%) Rs. 145,761 Tenure 60 months

Although the car offers a premium experience, its price is raising concerns among potential buyers who are already grappling with inflation and currency devaluation. The rising cost of cars, driven by increasing import duties, taxes, and fluctuating exchange rates, has put even locally assembled vehicles out of reach for many Pakistanis.

NOTE: To make ownership slightly more manageable, Meezan Bank introduced installment plan for the Aspire variant.

Honda Car New Prices in Pakistan