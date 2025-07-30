Alizeh Shah sues Minsa Malik over ‘character assassination, assault, and threats’

KARACHI – Pakistan’s glittering world of showbiz has been shaken as actor Alizeh Shah filed major defamation lawsuit against fellow actress Minsa Malik, accusing her of character assassination, physical assault, and even death threats.

Ehd-e-Wafaa star did not hold back. In a fiery legal notice now viral on Instagram, she demands public apology from Minsa within 48 hours and the removal of all “defamatory” posts. Screenshots of the notice have already sparked a storm on social media.

Kathputli star Minsa Malik is accused of sharing fake videos, using vulgar language, and even slapping Alizeh Shah during a drama shoot. Alizeh claims she hit back with a sandal, three years ago but is still haunting her today.

The drama doesn’t end there. Alizeh has made explosive claims that Minsa not only filed a false police report but also used her influence in the industry to send threatening calls through big names in showbiz. She now says she’s receiving threats to her life from unknown numbers, and she’s pointing the finger directly at Minsa Malik.

The entertainment world is reeling from the revelations, with fans demanding answers and justice. So far, Minsa Malik has not responded publicly but pressure is mounting fast.