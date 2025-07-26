Latest Update: Honda CD-70, CG-125, and Pridor 3-year Easy Installment Plans

KARACHI – Honda, the go-to motorcycle brand for Pakistan’s working class, increased bike prices by up to Rs6,000 after new taxes and makes current prices the highest ever, with CD-70 now at Rs159,900, Pridor at Rs211,900 and favourite CG-125 at Rs238,900.
For Pakistanis, bikes are a daily necessity. From entruy level CD-70 to powerful CG-125, Honda remains the most trusted name in two-wheel transport. But with prices soaring due to new government taxes, owning one has become harder than ever.
The latest taxes introduced in the federal budget for FY 2025–26 pushed prices. Despite price hikes, there’s good news for those who still dream of owning a Honda bike. Check These offer affordable installment plans spread over 36 months to ease the financial burden.
Honda CD-70 Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Detail
|Information
|Down Payment
|Rs. 47,970 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 49,770
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 3,771
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
Honda CG-125 Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Detail
|Information
|Down Payment
|Rs. 71,670 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 73,470
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 5,634
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
Honda Pridor Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Detail
|Information
|Down Payment
|Rs. 63,570 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 65,370
|Number of Months
|36
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 4,997
|Other Charges
|Processing Charges + FED
NOTE: THESE PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK OTHER LENDERS TO COMAPRE PRICES
