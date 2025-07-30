Lahore’s First-Ever Trackless Tram is finally here; Check Fare and Route

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore witnessed another historic moment as South Asia’s first-ever Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) has officially landed in metropolis, setting the stage for a transportation revolution unlike anything the region.

The futuristic marvel runs without tracks, gliding smoothly on rubber tires, carrying up to 300 passengers at a time. It’s clean, green, and cutting-edge, promising to transform the daily commute into a high-tech experience!

This state-of-the-art ART system is about to hit Canal Road for a high-profile test run that will showcase its speed, safety, and smart systems.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared exciting news with powerful post on X, calling ART a “new, unconventional model” that’s built for cost-efficiency and environmental protection. She shared a video that quickly went viral, giving citizens a glimpse of this sleek, modern beast in action.

Lahore Tram

South Asia’s first ART (Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit) has arrived in Lahore. It is track-less, runs on rubber tires & carries 300 passengers. It is a modern, cost-effective & environment-friendly alternative to conventional transport. Test run on canal road soon Insha’Allah! pic.twitter.com/NNMJAB9qXS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 29, 2025

This is just beginning as 1,100 electric buses are being assembled in China for Punjab! The first fleet of 240 arrives on August 22 and will be deployed in underserved districts, expanding access to smart mobility for everyone.

Onlu 20 rupees will get you onboard these high-tech buses, which come equipped with A/C, CCTV, and wheelchair ramps.

With this bold step, Maryam Nawaz is signaling the dawn of a new era: one where travel is dignified, safe, accessible, and environmentally conscious. Is this the start of Pakistan’s transport revolution? The people are watching — and the world is taking notes.