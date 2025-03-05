AGL59.02▲ 2.13 (0.04%)AIRLINK174.6▼ -4.26 (-0.02%)BOP12.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DCL8.9▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.1▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)DGKC119.44▲ 0.15 (0.00%)FCCL39.93▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.68▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC133.63▼ -0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.37▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF53.19▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP79.81▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC212.91▼ -0.41 (0.00%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.58▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL171.11▼ -1.64 (-0.01%)PRL33.33▼ -0.86 (-0.03%)PTC23.02▼ -0.72 (-0.03%)SEARL91.37▼ -1.88 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL30.87▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP10.99▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET20.37▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG58.3▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY28.93▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Honda CD70, and CG125 Installment Plans in Pakistan March 2025

Honda Cd70 And Cg125 Installment Plans In Pakistan March 2025
ISLAMABAD – Honda entry-level bikes like CD 70 and CG 125 continue to remain in demand, despite the arrival of newer models from other companies.

Prices of two-wheelers remain at record high due to an increase in urbanisation and starting of online ride companies and food delivery trends. Along with rupee depreciation, prices of several brands remain at an all-time high.

Despite a surge in prices, Honda sales remain above par as the company’s extensive service and parts network help push sales, and consumers prefer low maintenance and stability over aesthetics.

As CD 70 takes the top spot, other models like Honda CG 125 also remain in demand, as people are also getting their hands on the new Golden edition of CG 125.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans

Honda CD 70  Total Price Rs157,900
3 Months Plan Rs52,500 (zero mark-up)
6 Months Plan Rs26,500 (zero mark-up)
9 Months Plan Rs20,465
12 Months Plan Rs16,100
18 Months Plan Rs11,700
24 Months Plan Rs9,500
36 Months Plan Rs7,300

Honda CG 125 Installment Plans

Honda CG 125 Total Price Rs234,900
3 Months Plan Rs78,300 (zero mark-up)
6 Months Plan Rs39,200 (zero mark-up)
9 Months Plan Rs30,500
12 Months Plan Rs23,900
18 Months Plan Rs17,500
24 Months Plan Rs14,000
36 Months Plan Rs10,900

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Bank Alfalah, please check the prices of other lenders to compare rates

 

Suzuki Alto 5 Years Installment Plans in Pakistan after prices increase in 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

