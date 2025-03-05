Professor Dr Lubna Zaheer to lead Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints

LAHORE – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed Professor Dr. Lubna Zaheer as the new Chairperson of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of Complaints for Punjab.

Dr Lubna, a famous academic and media expert, currently serves as a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCS) at Punjab University. She also holds the position of Chairperson in the Department of Film and Broadcasting (DFB) at the same university. Her expertise spans across communication, media studies, and political analysis, making her a well-known name in the field.

This is not Dr. Zaheer’s first appointment with PEMRA as she previously served as a member of the Council of Complaints from 2015 to 2019, a tenure during which she contributed significantly to media regulation and public policy discussions. Known for her thought-provoking columns and political analysis, Dr. Zaheer has earned widespread recognition for her contributions to both the academic and media sectors.

Over the years, Dr. Zaheer represented Pakistan at several international forums and conferences on communication and media studies, further cementing her reputation as a leading expert in the field. Her appointment has received enthusiastic support from media experts, academics, and prominent figures in mass communication, who see it as a step toward strengthening media regulation in the country.

Rashida Suhail and Zahid Maqsood have also been named as members of the PEMRA Council. Their addition is expected to bring further depth and diversity to the council’s efforts in addressing media-related complaints and promoting responsible broadcasting in Punjab.

This new leadership promises to enhance PEMRA’s role in ensuring a more accountable and transparent media environment, with a focus on maintaining the integrity of broadcasting standards in the region.