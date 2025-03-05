Benazir Hari Card 2025; Your Guide to Register and Apply Online

KARACHI – Benazir Hari Card was rolled out to provide financial relief to farmers as Pakistan People’s Party led government chalked out plan to benefit over 15lac farmers. Registration for the scheme is underway, and you can apply yourself.

Online registration for Benazir Hari Card was started to make whole process easy for farmers in Sindh. By allowing farmers to register online, there is no need to travel to offices. The card offers key financial support, such as subsidies on essential farming inputs and crop insurance, which can help farmers increase productivity.

Benazir Hari Card 2025

Benazir Hari Card 2025 aims to uplift farmers of Sindh by offering essential financial aid. To ensure smooth processing, the government outlined list of key documents required for those wishing to apply for a Benazir Hari Card.

To apply online, you need valid CNIC, proof of income, and proof of residence. Besides ID Card, those are applying online income verification letters from a local union council for self-employed individuals. For unemployed applicants, a government officer’s letter is required. Besides basic identification, applicants need to provide a utility bill (electricity, water, gas) or a domicile certificate as proof of residence.

Cash will be transferred directly to the applicant’s bank account as applicants must provide their bank account number, a copy of their bank statement, and IBAN.

You also need to have a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from NADRA, and a disability certificate – if you have any physical issues.

Benazir Hari Card Registration Form

Apply Online

To apply online or further details, please visit https://www.benazirharicard.gos.pk/