Here’s How World Responds to India’s Military aggression that Killed Pakistani Civilians

ISLAMABAD – Indian army hits multiple locations in Pakistan in major escalation, sparking condemnation from world leaders as New Delhi’s aggression brings two nuclear armed nations to edge of full-blown military conflict.

Indian Armed forces launched strikes in what they call as ‘Operation Sindoor’, in series of coordinated airstrikes on what it described as terrorist training camps in Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces responded swiftly, claiming to have hit Indian military targets and shot down several Indian aircraft. The escalation resulted in at least 36 fatalities.

Here’s How the World Reacted:

United States

US President Donald Trump lamented disappointment outbreak of violence, calling situation “a shame” and urging both nations to resolve their differences quickly.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the administration’s stance, saying, “We are monitoring the situation closely and engaging with both sides to encourage de-escalation and dialogue.”

France

Paris called for calm amid the region’s worst violence in two decades. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said New Delhi needs to combat enemy, we call on both India and Pakistan to avoid further escalation and protect civilian lives.”

Japan

Japan issued a strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir but expressed alarm at the potential for a wider conflict. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called for both countries to show restraint and settle their issues through diplomatic channels.

United Arab Emirates

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed urged both nations to de-escalate immediately and return to peaceful dialogue. “Diplomacy remains the best path forward for lasting peace and regional stability,” read an official statement.

Russia

Russia, traditionally close to both New Delhi and Islamabad, expressed deep concern about the conflict and emphasized the need for restraint. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned terrorism and called for urgent efforts to defuse the situation through negotiation.

China

Pakistan’s iron friend China responded cautiously. Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing regretted India’s military actions and was closely following developments. The statement called for calm, restraint, and the avoidance of actions that could further destabilize South Asia.

As global powers urge diplomacy and calm, the crisis between India and Pakistan has reignited concerns about regional stability and the risks of miscalculation between two nuclear-armed rivals. The international community now watches closely to see whether cooler heads will prevail.

Israel

Israel voiced clear support for India. Ambassador Reuven Azar stated, “Israel supports India’s right to self-defense. There can be no safe haven for terrorists.” His message, posted on X, strongly endorsed India’s military response.