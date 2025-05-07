Emirates, other Airlines suspend flights to Pakistan amid major escalation after Indian strikes

ISLAMABAD – Several airlines have canceled and rerouted flights over Pakistan and India as South Asia nation closed airspace after series of missile strikes.

Airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, quickly halted or delayed flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha airports to airports in India and Pakistan. Etihad said it called back flights that were en route to Pakistan on May 6.

The airline also cancelled flights to Karachi (EY297), Lahore (EY285) and Islamabad (EY303) on May 7.

In a statement, Etihad said their services may be rerouted to avoid affected airspace, potentially resulting in extended flight times,” Etihad Airways said in a statement.

Pakistan AirSpace

Courtesy: https://www.flightradar24.com/

Emirates has also suspended flights between Dubai and destinations in Pakistan, including Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, according to the airlines’ website.

Qatar Airways said it has “temporarily suspended” flights to Pakistan due to the airspace closure.

“The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew,” it said in a statement, advising passengers to continue checking the latest flight information on the airline’s website.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian airlines have also issued travel advisories for airports in northern India, urging passengers to verify their flight status and make travel plans accordingly.