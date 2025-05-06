AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

‘We Will Hit Back Hard’: Pakistan vows retaliation after Missile Strikes in Bahawalpur

We Will Hit Back Hard Pakistan Vows Retaliation After Missile Strikes In Bahawalpur
RAWALPINDI Pakistan has warned of forceful and calculated response, escalating fears of open conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after Indian missile strikes on Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), condemned Indian attacks as “a shameful act of aggression” and confirmed that Pakistan’s military leadership is actively assessing the damage caused by the strikes. He emphasized that a comprehensive response would come “at a time and place of Pakistan’s choosing.”

“We will not let this go unanswered,” said Lt Gen Sharif in a sound bite, played on national TV. “The Indian provocation has crossed all red lines. Our response will be strong, and it will be timely.”

India Strikes Pakistan

ISPR confirmed that air-launched missiles struck three locations, with Muzaffarabad experiencing a total blackout and reports of civilian infrastructure damage still being verified. Emergency services have been mobilized in all affected areas.

The incident follows rising hostilities sparked by the Pahalgam militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. With both sides exchanging direct strikes, regional security analysts fear a rapid descent into large-scale warfare unless immediate diplomatic intervention occurs.

International calls for de-escalation are mounting, but Islamabad has made it clear: retaliation is imminent.

more updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

