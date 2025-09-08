Heavy rain, thunder storm cause waterlogging, power outages in Lahore

LAHORE – Heavy rainfall across Lahore disrupted city’s electricity transmission system, causing widespread power outages. Over 80 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leaving multiple areas without electricity due to technical and operational faults.

Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that rainfall is likely to continue until September 9. Areas including Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Gulberg, Bhatti Chowk, and Muslim Town are experiencing heavy showers, further straining the city’s power infrastructure.

Residents in affected areas are facing interruptions in daily activities as LESCO teams work to restore electricity. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution during the ongoing weather conditions.

A powerful westerly wave is unleashing torrential rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds across large parts of country. Areas including Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and more are bracing for intense downpours, sometimes extremely heavy.

Northern and central cities such as Murree, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and others may experience partly cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Authorities warn that the severe weather could damage weak structures, topple electric poles, blow away billboards, and affect vehicles and solar panels. Lightning strikes are also a serious threat.

Public, travelers, and tourists are urged to avoid vulnerable areas, stay indoors if possible, and keep updated with live weather alerts.