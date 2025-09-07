Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains, heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – Rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a low-pressure system located over north Gujrat (India) will likely move westwards during the next 24 hours. Monsoon currents are likely to strengthen in Sindh and eastern Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls are expected in Sindh and southern Punjab on Sunday evening/night and Monday. Rain-wind/thundershowers are also expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi. More rain in the flood-affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation.

Flash flooding is likely in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and southern Balochistan. Landslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at scattered places in Southeastern Sindh and Punjab, while at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Tharparkar (Nagarparkar 80, Kaloi 30, Diplo 29), Mithi 51, Chhor 29)

Punjab: Mangla 72, Jhelum 40, Murree, Bahawalnagar 08, Multan (Airport 04), Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Lahore (Airport 02, City 01), Sheikhupura 02, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal 01

Kashmir: Kotli 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kohat 06, Kalam 01

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent.