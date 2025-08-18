Lahore, Punjab weather: Intermittent rains, heavy falls predicted

LAHORE– Intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy and at times hefty falls are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy and at times hefty falls are predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tob Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Tunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Pothohar region and Dera Ghazi Khan. Downpour may cause urban flooding in northeastern Punjab. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat. Rains and windstorms may damage electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 88, Chakwal 84, Attock, Bhakkar 38, Noorpur Thal, Layyah 27, Islamabad (Airport, Saidpur 19, Golra 09, Bokra 06, Zero Point 05), Mangla 18, Faisalabad, Khanewal 12, Mandi Bahauddin, D.G. Khan 10, Jhang 09, Jhelum, Joharabad 07, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06, Katcheri, Pirwadhai, New Kattarian 05, Gawalmandi 04, Shamsabad 03), Multan (City, Airport) 04, Sargodha City, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur Airport 03, Narowal, Kasur 02

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73 per cent.