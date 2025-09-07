Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, heavy falls predicted

LAHORE – More intermittent rains with scattered heavy falls are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a deep depression over north Gujrat (India) will likely move westwards along adjoining areas of Pakistan during the next 24 to 36 hours. Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents will likely penetrate the southern half of the country.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are predicted in Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Lodhran, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur and Multan on Sunday night and Monday with occasional gaps.

Intermittent rain-wind/thundershowers are also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Narowal, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Lahore and surroundings.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Jhelum 136, Mangla 99, Khanewal 50, Noor Pur Thal 44, Layyah 40, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 33, Gawalmandi 32, New Kattarian 24, Shamsabad 19, Pirwadahi 18), Sahiwal 31, Chakwal 26, Islamabad (Bokra 30, City 19, Golra 17, Airport 15, Saidpur 06), Mandi Bahuddin 17, Okara 16, Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 05) Jhang 09, Sargodha City & Faisalabad 08, Joharabad & T T Singh 07, Gujrat & Bhakkar 06, Sialkot Airport, Narowal, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar 05, Lahore (City 04, Airport 02), Murree, Multan (Airport 02, City 01), Gujranwala, D G Khan, Kasur 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.