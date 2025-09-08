Winter Flights to Thailand, other countries slashed up to 30pc – Get Big Discount

ABU DHABI – If you are planning to travel this winter, there’s good news as Etihad Airways just made it easier with its Winter Sale, offering up to 30pc off economy fares for a limited time.

The offer is valid until September 11, 2025, for travel between September 2025 and March 2026. Etihad is shining spotlight on its newly added routes, giving travelers more ways to explore the world. Famous destinations include Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Krabi, Phnom Penh, and Taipei, perfect for both adventure seekers and business travelers looking for new horizons.

Winter Flight Discount

Destination Starting Fare Peshawar, Pakistan 895 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 1,465 Kazan, Russia 1,465 Thailand (Krabi, Chiang Mai) 1,835 Cambodia (Phnom Penh) 1,835 Vietnam (Hanoi) 1,835 Indonesia (Medan) 1,835 Hong Kong 1,935 Taipei, Taiwan 1,985

Whether you’re chasing cultural experiences, beach escapes, or urban adventures, there’s something for everyone.

Etihad is rapidly expanding its global network, adding seven destinations in 2025 alone: Medina, Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tashkent, Bucharest, and Almaty. For summer 2026, seasonal flights will include Krakow, Salalah, and Kazan, opening even more doors for travelers.

To secure these unbeatable fares, travelers must book by September 12, 2025, for trips between September 2025 and March 2026. Plus, take advantage of Etihad Guest rewards and Abu Dhabi stopover offers for extra perks along the way.