Monday, September 8, 2025

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.1 billion in August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.1 billion during August 2025.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, workers’ remittances increased by 6.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $6.4 billion, workers’ remittances increased by seven per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to $5.9 billion received during the same period last year.

Remittances inflows during August 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($642.9 million), United Kingdom ($463.4 million) and United States of America ($267.3 million).

Workers’ remittances are on the decline for the fourth consecutive month. In July 2025, Pakistan recorded remittances inflow of $3.2 billion. Remittances inflows during July 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($665.2 million), United Kingdom ($450.4 million) and United States of America ($269.6 million).

In June 2025, Pakistan recorded a workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion. Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

In May 2025, Pakistan recorded a remittances inflow of $3.7 billion. Remittances inflows during May 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($913.9 million), United Arab Emirates ($754.2 million), United Kingdom ($588.1 million) and United States of America ($314.7 million.

