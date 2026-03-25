HBL PSL 2026 brings multiple broadcast production enhancements

The HBL Pakistan Super League 11 is set to enhance the view-from-home experience for fans in Pakistan and worldwide, introducing several broadcast production enhancements for the season starting on Thursday, March 26.

Apart from having an exclusive Urdu commentary panel, the Urdu feed will also have dedicated cameras, studio shows, highlights and features.

It will be the first time that the HBL PSL will deliver an exclusive, first-ever Urdu Studio in order to engage maximum fans.

In the upcoming edition, Hawk-Eye’s services include all Decision Review System (DRS) enhancements. The data on six distances and ball apex height will be displayed on the screen as part of the Off-bat visualisations.

By capturing the biomechanical movements of players’ limbs and the bat, including at the crease, fans will be told stories more quickly and scientifically while enjoying cricket from home.

The player tracking technology was introduced in the previous edition, but it will return with more cutting-edge features like real-time field plot and 3D stadium animation during the live broadcast.

In sync with top-drawer sports productions, augmented reality and virtual reality graphics will feature frequently during the coverage. The HBL PSL 11 will also have bespoke-designed on-air graphics that reflect the freshness of the #NewEra.

Enhanced data analytics will provide in-depth statistics and information about the teams and players in action.