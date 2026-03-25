Pakistan to fast-track Food Exports to Gulf amid Supply pressures due to Iran war

ISLAMABAD – Amid rising regional tensions and disruptions in global supply chains, Pakistan is stepping forward to play crucial role in stabilizing food flows to Gulf countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired high-level review meeting at PM House to assess Pakistan’s role in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies to Gulf countries while safeguarding domestic needs and enhancing maritime operations.

The premier expressed strong satisfaction over the government’s strategy for exporting essential food items to Gulf nations and praised the performance of relevant ministries and departments for their progress so far. He stressed that Islamabad must maintain close and continuous coordination with Gulf countries, particularly regarding their food security requirements amid disruptions in global supply chains.

He said that while global supply lines are under pressure, it is Pakistan’s responsibility to actively support the food needs of brotherly Gulf states. He issued clear directives that surplus food stocks within the country should be expedited for export without compromising domestic food security.

PM Shehbaz ordered all relevant institutions to strictly monitor the demand and supply of essential commodities within Pakistan. He warned that delays in decision-making at any institutional level would not be tolerated, and accountability would be ensured for those responsible for any inefficiencies.

He also called for development of a comprehensive strategy to increase flight operations at Karachi, Gwadar, and other major international airports to support both exports and connectivity.

The meeting was briefed in detail on ongoing initiatives to facilitate exports to Gulf countries. It was revealed that a specially constituted committee has approved a list of 40 food items for export, including rice, edible oil, sugar, meat, poultry, powdered milk, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables. A dedicated database of exporters has also been developed to streamline trade with Gulf markets.

Officials informed the meeting that no additional charges will be imposed on the export of vegetables, fruits, and meat. Instead, both air and sea open routes will be utilized to ensure smooth and efficient export operations. Furthermore, business-to-business engagements and webinars are actively being organized to strengthen commercial ties with Gulf nations.

Karachi Port and Bin Qasim Port remained fully operational even during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. To further enhance efficiency, transshipment handling has been permitted at off-dock terminals following necessary amendments to customs regulations.

PM reiterated that Pakistan’s ports must operate as modern, efficient, and globally competitive hubs to support both domestic economic needs and international trade demands.