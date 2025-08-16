Karachi Braces for Monsoon Rains next week amid humid weather

KARACHI – Residents of Karachi are being warned to prepare for another spell of rainfall as a new weather system moves into country’s southeastern region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast partly cloudy and humid conditions across the city, with chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Sunday evening and night are expected to bring scattered rain accompanied by gusty winds and occasional thunderstorms. Some areas could see heavy downpours, prompting concerns about localized flooding in low-lying neighborhoods.

Karachi Weather Update

Source PMD

The weather system in port city is fueled by moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, while a seasonal low over northern Balochistan and a westerly wave trough are affecting upper regions of the country.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas, as heavy rain may disrupt traffic, cause urban flooding, and trigger landslides in certain spots.

Met Office also issued a nationwide alert, noting that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Sindh and Balochistan until August 21, with northern regions, Punjab, and Islamabad also experiencing showers and thunderstorms.

Karachiites are advised to plan travel cautiously and monitor official weather updates as the city braces for the coming rains.