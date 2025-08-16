Are Schools really reopening on Monday? All you need to know

RAWALPINDI – Contrasting reports about schools reopening surfaced online, and schools and parents are confused about it.

In reality, only Classes 9 and 10 will restart in Punjab schools on Monday. Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed until September 1, leaving many parents concerned about the disruption to younger students’ education.

All Pakistan Private Schools and Management Association (APPSMA), supported by parents, has announced plans to challenge the Punjab government’s decision to extend school closures until August 31. The association will file the petition at the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Parents criticised the partial reopening, arguing that repeated and sudden closures are jeopardizing children’s learning and future opportunities. They also contend that the extension lacks justification, pointing out that schools in other provinces and federal institutions remain open.

The petition further claims that the Punjab government’s notification does not provide a valid reason. Under Section 12 of the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Act, holidays can only be declared in emergencies such as natural disasters.

The court has been asked to suspend the notification and allow schools to resume teaching immediately.