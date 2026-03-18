Karachi, Sindh Weather: Rain, gusty winds, hailstorms likely

Rainfall of varying intensities with gusty winds and isolated hailstorms is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot and Tharparkar on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Possible Impacts:

Daytime temperatures will decrease during the forecast period. Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions.

Temperatures:

Karachi and Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Rain occurred in parts of Upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Larkana 04, Sukkur 03, Mirpur Khas 02, Jacobabad, Rohri & Dadu 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Thatta was recorded at 33°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 87 %.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 %.