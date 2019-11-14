Hajra lashes out at games’ organisers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan women’s football team captain Hajra Khan had lashed out at the organisers of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar for mismanagement of games which left the Khan feeling “disrespected”. In a series of Tweets, Khan, who is leading the Army’s women team, highlighted Pakistan Football Federation’s failure to inform her team regarding a change in a match schedule after which she was left feeling “disrespected”. “Woke up prepared for an 11am game. Got to the field at 9.30am only to find out the match had been rescheduled to 2pm. PFF conveyed this revision to the officials yesterday over WhatsApp which was not directly passed on to the teams or players,” she tweeted. .