Hajj 2025: Pakistan discusses expansion of ‘Road to Makkah’ project for other cities

RIYADH – The Pakistani government is finalizing arrangements for the upcoming Hajj and engagements are ongoing with the Saudi authorities in this regard.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf met his Saudi counterpart on Wednesday and discussed affairs related to the upcoming Hajj for provision of best facilities to the Pakistani pilgrims.

During the meeting, the Saudi minister, Dr Al- Rabiah assured that the Saudi government had introduced several new initiatives to enhance services for pilgrims, and will extend even greater cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims.

The two sides also discussed expansion of Road to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities. If the Saudi authorities approve the expansion of the project, it would lead to even greater comfort for Pakistani pilgrims.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ Initiative is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program and it aims to diversify the kingdom’s economy while facilitating the pilgrims from across the world; through this program, pilgrims undergo immigration procedures at their respective countries’ airports without having to wait in queues after landing in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The facility was only available at the Islamabad International Airport; however, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi was also included in it last year. If other cities are also included in the initiative, it would help the pilgrims departing from other airports in the country to perform their religious rituals with ease and comfort.

As far as the upcoming Hajj is concerned, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that Hajj flight operations for Pakistani pilgrims will start from May 1, 2025 and the operation will span over 30 days, with the last flight scheduled to depart by end of May 2025.

For this year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj, with 89,000 pilgrims selected under the government scheme.

Five airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Airlines, will be involved in transporting the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.