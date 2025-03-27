State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $540 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,551 million as of March 21, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at 10,606.8 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,944.2 million as of March 21, 2025.

During the week ending March 21, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Prior to that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.