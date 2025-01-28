Pak-US ties to become more stronger: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Congressman Alexander Green, briefing him on the incidents of terrorism and infiltration originating from Afghanistan. During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi and Congressman Green discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on promoting Pakistan-US relations.

Naqvi also thanked Congressman Green for his significant support for the victims of the recent earthquake and floods in Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi highly praised Alexander Green’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue, stating that Green’s strong voice for Palestine is commendable and has received great appreciation.

Naqvi also mentioned that the relationship between Pakistan and the US is becoming warmer, and in the coming days, Pakistan-US relations will become even stronger. Green said he would revisit Pakistan soon, noting that he had already visited the country four times to express solidarity and assist the people affected by the earthquake and floods.