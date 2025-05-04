Govt wants experts to play role in every sector’s development: Haroon

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industry and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan said on Saturday that the government wanted its role reduced in every sector and proactive role of experts to develop all sectors with provision of all service by the government authorities.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative session on Federal Budget 2025-26 here at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office.

A large number of industrialists including Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Maggon, Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar and Vice President Zaki Ijaz attended the session.

Small and Medium Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Suqrat Aman Rana gave a briefing on SMEDA, while FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed his views through video link.

The SAPM added that every year, budget proposals come from every sector and essential viable points are taken in every budget.

The Prime Minister wanted to take all stakeholders along, he said, asserting that Ministry of Industry and Production listens to all industrialists during the budget preparation.

Haroon Akhtar said that present government has a lot of focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as they are the lifeline of the industry.

When the industry continues to grow, tax revenue collection would also increase, and the country’s economy would be termed as strong if the GDP ratio goes six to seven percent.

He said that coordinated measures are also being put in order to connect small and medium enterprises with the export market.

The government is providing loans to unemployed youth through SMEDA.

The government should be encouraged for its better economic initiatives.

The SAPM said that Pakistani businessmen have great potential, ‘we have to hold their hand’.

“Besides SMEs development, we are working on the development of large-scale industry..

Pakistan’s economy cannot be strong without industrialization.”

He remarked that the current fiscal year’s budget was formulated in way to get back on development track and now the country has come out of many economic challenges, so the upcoming budget would be for development.

Efforts are underway to ensure tax relief to salaried and business class.

He mentioned that work is underway to export mangoes, onions, and strawberries, while special attention is being paid to the cultivation of oilseeds in mountainous areas.—APP