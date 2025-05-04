Pakistan-India Tensions

ISLAMABAD –

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, has condemned India’s recent false flag operation in an interview with international media.

Dr. Faisal stated clearly that Pakistan will give a strong response to any Indian aggression. In his interview, he said: New Delh;s accusations are entirely baseless and without any evidence.”

“If India takes action in response to the Pahalgam false flag operation, it will receive a strong reply — just like in 2019.”

“It is the responsibility of every sovereign nation to defend itself,” he added.

Dr. Faisal emphasized that:”Kashmir is a disputed territory, and a resolution is necessary according to UN resolutions.”

“India is refusing to fulfill its commitments made at the UN Security Council.”

“Any decision regarding Kashmir must reflect the will of its people.”

“We do not want war; we advocate for a peaceful resolution and dialogue based on evidence.”