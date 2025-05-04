AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Khaqan Abbasi describes Pakistan’s youth its greatest untapped asset

The 18th Youth Parliament Pakistan (YPP) held its final session in Islamabad here on Saturday putting forth a powerful display of youth-led civic dialogue and policy engagement.

During the first session, a high-level discussion was held to discuss the links between climate change and extremism.

The panel featured Mr.Malik Amin Aslam Khan, former Federal Minister for Climate Change, and Ms.SabheenGhoury, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for IT and Telecommunications.Mr.

Aslam highlighted that climate change is a risk multiplier for conflict, with the drying up of rivers being a key factor in current tensions between India and Pakistan.

Ms.Ghoury stressed the importance of inclusive, consensus-driven policymaking on cross-cutting issues like extremism & climate change, where all stakeholders including youth must be heard.

During the Q&A, members raised questions about climate reparations and the effects of climate-led displacement and food insecurity.

The panelists agreed on the need for international cooperation and compensation for climate change but argued that efforts must first be strengthened at home.

During the second session, a very important keynote address by Mr.ShahidKhaqanAbbasi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan was held who spoke on How can youth overcome political disillusionment and find hope in the face of radicalization.

 

Zubair Qureshi

