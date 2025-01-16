Bangladesh shows interest in JF-17 Thunder

Lt-Gen Hassan and PAF Chief Zaheer agree to explore avenues of collaboration

A high-level delegation of Bangladesh’s military called on Pakistan Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, expressing profound interest in sophisticated military hardware including the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR, “A high level defence delegation of Bangladesh led by Lt-Gen S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters Islamabad”.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives.

The dignitaries also agreed to explore avenues of collaboration in order including exchange initiatives and joint training.

Lt-Gen S M Kamrul Hassan lauded the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed technological framework of Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

He expressed profound interest in sophisticated military hardware being developed, notably the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

ISPR said “The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and Bangladeshi defence delegation signifies a resolute commitment to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries”.