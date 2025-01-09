Govt commitment to fostering youth potential as driving force for socio-economic progress: Mashhood

The Prime Minister’s office and the All Pakistan Geoscientists Association (APGA) formalized their collaboration by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) in a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad.

The agreement underscores a shared vision to empower

Pakistan’s youth through innovative programs in employability, social entrepreneurship, and skill development, with a special focus on underserved regions and promoting gender equity.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chairman of PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan. The agreement was signed by Dr. Muhammad Ali Malik, Director General PMYP, and Professor Dr Adil Naseer, CEO/ Founder of APGA.

In his address, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering youth potential as a driving force for socio-economic progress. He stated:”This collaboration with APGA reflects our dedication to equipping the youth with skills for the future.

Together, we aim to create a brighter future for Pakistan by bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring young women and men are prepared for the challenges of a competitive global workforce. This initiative is an investment in the nation’s future, aligning with the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan.”

Under this agreement, the National Center of Excellence on Energy and Climate, an initiative spearheaded by APGA, will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and policy development. The Center will offer free-of-cost training and skills development programs focusing on climate change, renewable energy, and geosciences, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all, particularly women.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof.Dr Adil Naseer, CEO of APGA, remarked”At APGA, we are committed to building a sustainable future by empowering youth through education, research, and community engagement. This partnership with PMYP will amplify our efforts to create opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s development, particularly in critical sectors like climate and energy.”

The agreement also includes the establishment of youth empowerment programs, scientific research initiatives, and community engagement campaigns addressing critical issues such as disaster management, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

This partnership exemplifies a strategic approach to tackling Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges through innovative and inclusive solutions. It also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing empowerment, education, and equal opportunities for all.

The collaboration will leverage APGA’s extensive expertise and resources while PMYP will provide facilitation to ensure the successful execution of these initiatives. All activities under this collaboration will be funded by APGA, underscoring its commitment to the cause.