Governor Sindh offers condolences at Azerbaijan embassy

Governor Sindh
Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, where he was warmly received by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the tragic plane crash. Governor Tessori expressed his sympathy with the victims’ families, stating, “In this moment of grief, we stand with the affected families.” The Governor emphasized that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been strengthening over time.

Governor Tessori also signed the embassy’s guestbook, leaving a heartfelt message of support. Ambassador Khazar Farhadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s desire to see Pakistan become more stable economically and defensively in the region.

