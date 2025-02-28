Good Bye Skype!

Its almost end of the era of major tech platform as Microsoft announced shutting down calling and messaging app. The platform has been replaced by mobile apps and new video calling platform Zoom.

Microsoft’s efforts to use Skype for business also turned flat, as other platforms like Slack, Chanty and Discord replaced it. With recent announcement, the famous video calling platform will be discontinued by May 2025, as Microsoft is updating its new platform Teams.

Million used to communicate on Skype as it was first launched in 2003, the era known for early phone, and it became known for video and voice calls, messaging, and file sharing. Originally developed by Estonian creators, Skype was acquired by eBay in 2005 and later sold to Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion.

Over the time, the app evolved from peer-to-peer system to centralized service hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud. In 2023, Skype 36 million daily users. However, in February 2025, Microsoft announced Skype’s shutdown on May 5th, 2025, transitioning users to Microsoft Teams.

With the arrival of WhatsApp Video calls and other options, Skype saw massive decline in usage, especially after Microsoft introduced Teams in 2017. The rise of Teams led to the shutdown of Skype for Business in 2021, and with Teams now integrated into Windows 11, Microsoft seems intent on consolidating its video call services into a single platform for both personal and business use. However, the speed at which Skype is being phased out is surprising, given that Skype for Business took nearly two years to fully vanish.

For many people, especially those who have spent years relying on Skype to stay connected with family and friends, this marks the end of an era. Currently, FaceTime and Zoom have become popular alternatives, as old app still holds a special place for those who’ve been using it for years.

Even with the rise of newer services, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic for the simplicity and reliability that Skype once offered. It’s a reminder of how much we grow attached to the tools we use to keep in touch with our loved ones, and the impending shutdown leaves many wondering where to go next.