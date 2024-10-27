Golootlo, Pakistan’s Leading Discount Aggregator, Launches SoftPOS powered by Alliance Network

Golootlo, Pakistan’s largest Savings Platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Alliance Network, a global market leader of payment solutions and technology. This collaboration aims to introduce SoftPOS technology into Golootlo’s Merchant App, revolutionizing the way merchants accept payments and manage their operations.

The signing ceremony for this landmark agreement took place on October 14, 2024, at OMA House in Sharjah, UAE. The agreement was signed by Mr. Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, and Mr. Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of Alliance Network, in the presence of top executives from both organizations, including Mr. Fahad Mahmood – CEO Golootlo, Mr. Syed Ahsan Aslam – MD Golootlo, Mr. Musharraf Abbas – CEO OMA Pakistan, Mr. Evren Gurleroglu – SVP Global Business Alliance Network, Mr. Nadeem Haroon – Country Head UPI Pakistan, Bahrain & Qatar, and Mr. Aman Gazi Product Head UnionPay International Middle East. This partnership signifies the commitment of both companies to enhancing the digital payment landscape in Pakistan.

Golootlo, known for offering unmatched deals and discounts to millions of consumers through its vast merchant network, continues to enhance its value proposition by enabling merchants to adopt innovative payment solutions. By integrating Alliance Network’s SoftPOS technology, Golootlo merchants can now accept contactless payments directly via their smartphones.

Alliance Network, with a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and APAC regions, specializes in providing cutting-edge payment solutions. Their SoftPOS technology transforms smartphones into secure and efficient payment acceptance devices, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to manage digital payments with minimal investment in infrastructure.

Mr. Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, remarked on the partnership “We are thrilled to collaborate with Alliance Network, an industry leader in payment technology. The integration of SoftPOS into our merchant app not only simplifies payment processes but also allows our merchants to provide a seamless, contactless payment experience to their customers. This partnership is a crucial step in Golootlo’s mission to empower businesses with tools that enhance their operations and customer engagement.”

Mr. Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of Alliance Network, added “We are excited to collaborate with Golootlo to introduce SoftPOS technology to its extensive merchant network, offering merchants an intuitive platform that enhances financial inclusion and simplifies payment acceptance without costly hardware, particularly in rapidly growing markets such as Pakistan.”

He further emphasized, “Alliance Network is committed to accelerate digital transformation, as businesses are transitioning to digital payments en masse to boost operational efficiency.”

The partnership between Golootlo and Alliance Network aligns with the growing demand for contactless and digital payment solutions, particularly in emerging markets like Pakistan. The integration of SoftPOS into Golootlo’s Merchant App is expected to drive higher adoption of digital payments, providing merchants with a cost-effective, scalable, and user-friendly platform to grow their businesses.